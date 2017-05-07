Crutchfield Embracing New Role on Virginia Football Team

Former Western Albemarle football star Osiris Crutchfield just wrapped up his second spring season with the UVa football team.

He red-shirted his freshman year at Virginia after being named the Conference 29 Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.

Crutchfield had 10-sacks and 18 and a half tackles for a loss in his senior season with the Warriors but now, that's the sort of thing he'll be looking to prevent.

The Cavaliers coaching staff has moved the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder to the offensive line.

Virginia went through spring practice with just seven scholarship offensive linemen.

Crutchfield says he's already got the basics down.

"Block people. That's all it really is," says Crutchfield. "I'm going to fight everyday and if I don't get the starting job, I don't get the starting job. I'm just going to keep working, watch the guy in front of me and be an example. Its just different technique. I've got to learn new plays, just watch the film but it really just comes down to the same thing. Just will. Will before skill, so once you get that down, its all good."