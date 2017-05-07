2017 Fight for Cancer Fest at IX Art Park Raises Funds, Awareness

Hundreds of people spent Sunday in Charlottesville's IX Art Park to fight cancer.

Their weapon: music and celebration.

The 2017 Fight Cancer Fest is raising money and spreading the word about cancer treatment in Charlottesville. Survivors say the disease affects everyone, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Today is personal for me,” Marilee Protonentis said.

Protonentis has survived one of the toughest fights of her life.

"I'm actually a cancer survivor and at the age of 24 I think that's pretty surprising," Protonentis said. "It means a lot to me. My mom had the same cancer I have. She passed away and it's close to my heart.”

She is one the many that joined with Relay for Life to raise money for treatment and research in central Virginia.

"We wanted to just bring the following back. So we wanted to bring the Relay for Life love back to the city,” Protonentis said.

According to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, thousands of people are diagnosed in this region each year.

"There's no one that you're going to find in Charlottesville, in Albemarle County, in the state of Virginia that hasn't in some way been affected by cancer,” Samantha Strong said.

The battle is even becoming political.

"Our legislators hear about statistics and dollar figures but when someone who’s a cancer survivor or caregiver comes in an talks to them then they put a face to what those statistics are," Ann Vaughn said.

Certain risk factors can be easily avoided.

"Knowing to maintain a healthy weight throughout their lifestyle, not smoking is a huge way to lower your risk for cancer as well,” Lindsay Hauser said.

The Fight Cancer Fest has raised more than $52,000, and completes at 8 p.m. Sunday.