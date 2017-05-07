Nelson County Home that Inspired 'The Waltons' Now for Sale

The home in Nelson County that inspired the classic TV show "The Waltons" is now on the market.

Show creator Earl Hamner's home in Schuyler is listed for $249,000. But fans say the rich history that comes with the property is priceless.

"This house that Earl Hamner grew up in brings so many people to Schuyler," realtor Lisa Smith said.

The home became a historic landmark in 2004.

"Earl Hamner wrote about the show ‘The Waltons’ that was from his childhood here from 1929 to 1940 and this house presents so much love, this family was a large family living in this small house and everything about them was about family and love," Smith said.

For long-time residents, the Hamners were just like any other family.

"What was it like growing up with the Waltons? Well it’s just like if I’d have grown up with the Smiths, it was just growing up," Lily Tyler, Schuyler resident, said.

The three-bedroom house stayed in the family until 2003 when it was sold at auction. The owner renovated it and is now selling it.

"People are excited but they would like to see somebody purchase this house that understands, that has the passion for this house. That understand what the Earl, what the Hamner family, the love that they had and what they represented. So somebody who is willing to love this house just as much as the Hamners loved this house," Smith said.

"I hope it’s somebody that can work with the Board of Directors of the museum and make it a good thing for both places,” Tyler said.

Even though the house is a landmark, the process to buy it is the same as any real estate listing.

"I would love for someone to come in, look at this house, fall in love with it, fall in love with the Hamners and the history and the excitement from the Waltons, have that be their excitement as well and make us an offer,” Smith said.

The listing just went up this past week, and the home is open for interested buyers to tour.