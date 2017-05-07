Rescue Squad Member Charged with Raping Female Colleague

Chesterfield County Police have charged a member of a local volunteer rescue squad with raping a female colleague.

Authorities say police received a report about 9:30 p.m. Saturday that a woman had been raped at the Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Police say 37-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilson of Matoaca was arrested at the rescue squad on River Road without incident and charged with rape. He was being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other and are both volunteers at the rescue squad.

