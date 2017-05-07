Q&A: Trump's New Travel Ban Faces Key Test in Appeals Court

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries is about to be scrutinized by a federal appeals court for the first time.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Monday in the case that has thwarted the president's attempt to bar certain people from entering the country in the name of national security.

The Richmond, Virginia-based court will examine a ruling that blocks the prohibition on new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

In an extraordinary move, the 4th Circuit will skip the three-judge panel that typically first hears appeals and go straight to a full-court hearing.

Also for the first time: the 4th Circuit will also provide a live audio broadcast of the hearing.

