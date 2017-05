Albemarle County police are looking for a man and woman who investigators say tried to rob a food truck behind Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery in Crozet.

It happened around 10:30 last Saturday night. Police say the would-be robbers used a gun, but they ran off without getting any money. No one is hurt.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the suspects. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.