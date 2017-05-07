Staff Survey Burned-Down Hotel, Investigation Could Take Weeks

Press Release from Charlottesville Fire Department:

Thursday May 4, 2017, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 140 Emmet St. N, the Excel Inn & Suites.

The Charlottesville Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation is ongoing at this time. The investigation could take 1 to 2 weeks to complete.

The Excel Inn & Suites is over 17,000 square feet and has 32 rooms. The value of the property is over 1.7 million dollars.

If you have any questions related to this news release, please contact Captain Joe Phillips at phillipj@charlottesville.org