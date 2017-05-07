53rd Annual Dogwood Track Classic

Fluvanna senior Renee Custer finished 4th in the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 10 inches

Brianna Tinsley and the STAB 4x100 meter relay team placed 6th with a time of 49.99 seconds

Waynesboro senior Jaylen Simmons placed 3rd in the boys shot put with a toss of 16.71 meters

Fort Defiance senior Zach Boyers finished in 2nd place in the boys shot put with a toss of 17.39 meters

Some of the best track & field athletes from the commonwealth and beyond were competing in the 53rd annual Dogwood Classic at UVa's Lannigan Field on Saturday.

There were over 140 schools registered for the meet.

Grassfield won the overall girls' team title with 56 points.

Western Albemarle was 8th with 25.5 points, while Albemarle and Louisa County tied for 13th with 21 points.

Lee-Davis scored 58 points to win the overall team title for the boys.

Fork Union and Fort Defiance tied for 16th place with 15 points.

Indians' senior Zach Boyers finished in 2nd place in the boys shot put with a toss of 17.39 meters, and he was 4th in the discus at 155 feet, 7 inches.

Waynesboro senior Jaylen Simmons placed 3rd in the shot put with a throw of 16.71 meters.

Fluvanna County senior Renee Custer finished 4th in the girls' discus with a throw of 121 feet, 10 inches.

St. Anne's-Belfield senior Brianna Tinsley ran anchor for the Saints' 4x100 meter relay team which placed 6th overall with a time of 49.99 seconds.

Western Albemarle senior Averi Witt placed 4th in the girls' 1600 meter run with a time of 4:59.21.

Albemarle senior Katherine Mayo clocked a time of 2:15.98 to finish in 4th place in the girls' 800 meter run, while Witt was 7th at 2:18.29.

STAB senior Jayden Nixon placed 5th in the boys' 200 meter run with a time of 22.10 seconds.

WAHS senior Madison Masloff tied for 3rd place in the girls pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.

The Warriors Landon Smith and Jackson Smith tied for 15th place with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches in the boys competition.

Louisa County senior Taylor Robinson placed 3rd in the girls' long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 9 inches.