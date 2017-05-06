Cville Pride Hosts 'Unprom' to Promote Inclusiveness for LGBTQ Youth

An organization in Charlottesville is making sure the prom is a special night for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Saturday night was the second annual “Unprom” event, giving LGBTQ youth and their friends a safe place to celebrate the high school rite of passage.

“Unprom” was held at Kitchen Catering on Harris Street in Charlottesville. Cville Pride organized the night of music and dancing.

The organization works to create an inclusive LGBTQ community presence in Charlottesville and surrounding areas by offering events like “Unprom” that promote equality.

"It's really exciting just to kind of be some place where people kind of accept us no matter what our sexuality is or anything like that and even if you don't have a date, you can just have fun and hang out with a group of friends, which is what we're doing,” Corinne Ross said.

The event is open to LGBTQ youth grades 10 through 12, but students of all sexual orientations are welcome.

Charlottesville Pride is having its end of the year picnic, which is also open to everyone in the community, coming up in June.