Batesville Community Celebrates Annual 'Batesville Day' Holiday

Batesville inside Albemarle County celebrated its history with its annual "Batesville Day" holiday. The community shuts down for the one-of-a-kind event.

The celebration kicked off with a parade that snakes through the heart of the town with music and dance performers. The rest of the day included a fair put on by the Ruritan Club who has been hosting "Batesville Day" for decades now.

The new Batesville Market also opened back up for business to celebrate with the community.

"It's a place of welcome for everybody. No matter what kind of background you're coming from, no matter how much cash you have in your pocket, no matter what your history is, this is a place of welcome,” David Tewsbury of Batesville Market said.

The market was able to open back up due to community fundraisers. It is officially open for business Tuesday through Sunday.