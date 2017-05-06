Fluvanna Co. Church Gives Smoke Detectors to Vets, Military Personnel

A church in Fluvanna County is helping veterans stay safe in their homes.

Cunningham United Methodist Church is partnering with the Fluvanna Fire Department, American Legion, and Red Cross to make sure all veterans in the community have working smoke detectors.

The church launched a program Saturday at Old Farm Day in Palmyra to give veterans and active duty personnel free smoke detectors.

"We need to support them and if we can save one person's life by making sure that they got a working smoke detector we're going to do it. And we at Cunningham think it's a great opportunity to give back to our folks,” David Zimmerman, church member, said.

Veterans or active duty service members living in Fluvanna County can call the fire department or Cunningham United Methodist Church to get a free smoke detector.

Cunningham United Methodist Church:

Tom Frost, Pastor

434-591- 1363

Fluvanna County Fire Dept

(434) 589-3555