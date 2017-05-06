Quantcast

Fluvanna Co. Church Gives Smoke Detectors to Vets, Military Personnel

Posted: Updated:
Cunningham United Methodist Church Cunningham United Methodist Church
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A church in Fluvanna County is helping veterans stay safe in their homes.

Cunningham United Methodist Church is partnering with the Fluvanna Fire Department, American Legion, and Red Cross to make sure all veterans in the community have working smoke detectors.

The church launched a program Saturday at Old Farm Day in Palmyra to give veterans and active duty personnel free smoke detectors.

"We need to support them and if we can save one person's life by making sure that they got a working smoke detector we're going to do it. And we at Cunningham think it's a great opportunity to give back to our folks,” David Zimmerman, church member, said.

Veterans or active duty service members living in Fluvanna County can call the fire department or Cunningham United Methodist Church to get a free smoke detector.

Cunningham United Methodist Church: 

Tom Frost, Pastor

434-591- 1363

Fluvanna County Fire Dept

(434) 589-3555

  • Fluvanna Co. Church Gives Smoke Detectors to Vets, Military PersonnelMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story