Ceremony Honors High Schools Seniors Planning on Military Service

More than 100 high school seniors in central Virginia who plan on serving in the military after graduation were honored Saturday at the second annual "Our Community Salutes" event.

The ceremony recognized the students who are enlisting in one of the uniformed services instead of immediately going to college or starting a career.

"They'll be great ambassadors for their respective services and they'll certainly be great ambassadors for Charlottesville and once they're in uniform out in the rest of the world they'll be great ambassadors for our nation in this community we call the world," Cpt. Christopher Misner, UVA Naval ROTC, said

The ceremony included performances by an army reserve band out of Richmond. Teachers, families, and community leaders were in the crowd to send off the young recruits.