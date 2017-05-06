Fluvanna County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Palmyra Man for Shooting

Floyd Harris FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A Palmyra man is behind bars following a shooting in Fluvanna County.
Sixty-year-old Floyd Harris is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a malicious wounding. The sheriff's office says Harris shot a man he knows during a fight in Columbia Friday night.
That victim was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his hand and chest. He is expected to survive
Harris is held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Press Release from Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office:
On May 5, 2017, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a fight in Columbia, VA with reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived they found one male with a gunshot wound to the hand and chest. The suspect and the victim are known to each other. The suspect fled the scene but was soon located. The suspect, Floyd Henry Harris, age 64 of Palmyra, has been arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Malicious Wounding. Harris was held without bond and transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail. Harris’s first appearance will be Fluvanna County General District Court on Tuesday May 9th at 0830. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the UVA Medical Center. The Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident please contact Sgt. Aaron Hurd at the 434-589-8211. A booking photo will be attached to this release.