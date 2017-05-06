Fluvanna County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Palmyra Man for Shooting

A Palmyra man is behind bars following a shooting in Fluvanna County.

Sixty-year-old Floyd Harris is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a malicious wounding. The sheriff's office says Harris shot a man he knows during a fight in Columbia Friday night.

That victim was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his hand and chest. He is expected to survive

Harris is held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.