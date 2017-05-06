Excel Inn & Suites Owner Says Hotel to Close Indefinitely After Fire

A Charlottesville hotel destroyed by fire this week will stay closed indefinitely. The owners of the Excel Inn & Suites on Emmet Street say the hotel will close for the first time in its 36 years as a family-owned business.
Investigators have not yet determined what started the blaze Thursday afternoon.
The owners say they are working to get in touch with guests who have future reservations to let them know about the fire.
Full Statement from Excel Inn & Suites Owners Vipul and Manisha Patel:
Due to a major fire on Thursday, May 4th , the Excel Inn & Suites will be closed indefinitely, effective immediately. The incident is under investigation and we ask for your understanding on this matter. With God’s grace, all staff and guests were safely evacuated.
We extend our sincerest thanks to staff, guests, Fire Department, Police Department, Red Cross, the University of Virginia, Cavalier Inn, DoubleTree, and many other surrounding area hotels. A special thanks to friends and family who have been supportive and thoughtful during this difficult time. We also want to extend our apologies to those who were scheduled to stay at the Excel Inn & Suites as future guests – we are putting forth our best efforts to make contact regarding the incident.
We are lucky to have run a successful business in the heart of Charlottesville, and after 36 years of family ownership, we close for the first time. We take great pride in the memories and the true historical significance this building holds as the original Gallery Motor Court. The support of the Charlottesville community gives us great courage and strength, and we hope to move forward following this major loss.
Vipul and Manisha Patel, Owners
