Friday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights

Western's Anna Kreienbaum Western's Anna Kreienbaum

Boys Lacrosse
Hargrave Military 24, Covenant 19

Girls Lacrosse
Albemarle 12, Western Albemarle 10

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

