Firefighters Finally Able to Get Inside Excel Inn & Suites

The cause of a two-alarm structure fire at the Excel Inn & Suites Thursday remains under investigation. Fire officials couldn’t even get inside to start piecing together clues until Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the Excel Inn & Suites on 140 Emmet Street North around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4. They say in a matter of minutes a fire spread from the room where it started, through the second floor, and then to the entire building. Smoke from the building could be seen for miles around the Emmet Street and Ivy Road area.

The owner of the hotel spent all day Friday on scene. He didn't want to talk on camera but tells NBC29 this is a family business and it's a tough day to see their livelihood look like this.

The big question investigators are trying to piece together is what happened. Even though some portions of the structure remain intact, the building is likely a total loss.

It took fire crews until Friday afternoon to even get inside and begin studying burn patterns.

“It’s a piece by piece thing, so there's no time frame. And the safety of our people is going to be the paramount issue at this point, so therefore we have to do it in a slow and methodical process,” said W.A. Hogsten with the Charlottesville Fire Department.

Across the street businesses are breathing a sigh of relief that they're safe.

At the UVA Outdoor Rec Center things are back up and running after the smoke and the chaos shut the place down for hours Thursday night.

They're sending thoughts across the street where the clean up is just getting started.

“To see all that go up in flames has got to be really difficult for them so my heart goes out for them and their staff and hope they can go pick up those pieces as well as in their own lives, in their jobs, and be able to move forward and have some opportunities,” said John McCall, director of Outdoor Rec.

The owner of the Excel Inn & Suites tells NBC29 he has already begun contacting everyone with reservations here through UVA Final Exercises. Those guests will move to either the Cavalier Inn or the DoubleTree Hotel.

The owner of the Excel Inn & Suites also says he’s working on getting everyone refunds.