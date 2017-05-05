Caleb Knight Providing Boost to UVA's Powerful Lineup

Junior college transfer catcher Caleb Knight has made a big impact since becoming a fixture in Virginia's starting lineup in late March, both behind the plate and with his bat.

Knight is batting a team-best .408. In 30 games this season he has four home runs and 16 RBI.

"I go up and do whatever I can to help the team out," Knight says. "If there's runners on base, runners on second or third whether its get a bunt down no matter what it is whatever they ask me to do that's what I go up there and try to do."

A year ago, Knight was playing junior college ball in his home state of Oklahoma. He was named a Gold Glove winner at Connors State junior college.

UVA coach Brian O'Connor says, "We raced out last spring to find the best junior college catcher that we could find that identified with our University and Caleb Knight was at the top of the list."

Knight adds, "I love to be challenged, that's what I love about this place, its constant competitiveness, a challenge from the time I've been here so I love it."

Knight didn't play right away this season due to an arm injury, but has provided a huge boost since becoming a regular in Virginia's starting lineup in late March.

"As soon as I saw my name up there on that board I was ready to go," Knight says. "Just wanted to give it everything I got and leave it all out there."

O'Connor says, "Certainly once we decided to give him an opportunity he made the most of it and took advantage of it and made a difference for us."

Knight now looks to stay hot at the plate. He's part of a powerful UVA lineup that leads the ACC in batting average, hits and runs scored.

Knight says, "It's awesome, to walk out there on the field every day with that lineup and the guys we have in the batting order, hitting behind Pavin and Adam and Robbie, its so much fun, it's a great experience, I love it."

Virginia has a record of 36-11 and has won four straight ACC series. The 'Hoos are off for nine days for final exams. Virginia begins a 3-game home series against Miami on Friday, May 12th.