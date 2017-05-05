New Campaign Aims to Raise Awareness About Increasing Drug Prices in Virginia

There’s a new campaign hoping to raise awareness in Virginia and other states increasing drug prices. The effort could be picking up steam as lawmakers debate health care issues in Washington, D.C.

Many recall the sticker shock and outrage over the EpiPens costing from $50 to $600 without any major changes to the life saving device. Now, a nonpartisan coalition is demanding a set of reforms to the pharmaceutical industry.

The Campaign for Sustainable Drug Pricing says Virginia hospitals have seen spending on medication rise by more than 40 percent over the past six years. Groups argue that far outpaces inflation and that families, businesses, and taxpayers cannot keep up with these soaring expenses.

A representative for this campaign says members would like to see more transparency and competition in the market.

“Hopefully, you know, this remains on the front burner especially at a time when this is an area of bipartisan agreement. You know everybody can come together on this one and notch a win so hopefully this comes back to the forefront,” said Will Holley, communications director for the Campaign for Sustainable Drug Pricing.

President Donald Trump, cabinet officials, and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have spoken about addressing prescription drug prices in a later stage of health care reform in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Post shared a study showing while the prices are going up, consumers are, on average, shelling out less cash for these drugs. Some of that is due to Obamacare mandates for coverage of preventative care.

It remains to be seen if action in Washington, D.C. will influence these trends.