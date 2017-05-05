Gander Mountain Store in Albemarle County Holds Sale, May Close

An Albemarle County retail store specializing in outdoor goods is in the midst of a going out of business sale.

Gander Mountain declared bankruptcy back in March and was purchased by Camping World Holdings.

According to a press release, most of the outdoors specialty store's products are currently being liquidated and the store could potentially close as part of that deal.

Gander Mountain opened the doors to its store along Route 29 North back in 2013.

The Albemarle County location is not currently among the 30 stores Camp World Holding says it will be closing.

"I don't know what's going to be put here, but it's going to hurt them a little bit. It'll be sorely missed in Charlottesville," said Michael Karr.

"It's just kind of out of the way and there's no other shopping around here," said Megan Niemi

Albemarle County says retail stores bring a decent amount of tax revenue, but one store’s closing shouldn't cause commotion.

"They bring some level of economic activity and revenue to the county through sales tax and types of fees that get paid to us," said county spokesperson Lee Catlin.

No one at Gander Mountain's corporate office would confirm or deny that the Albemarle County store would be closing.

People looking for outdoor gear can still shop at a variety of stores around the county and Charlottesville: Ragged Mountain Running Shop, Dicks Sporting Good, Rivanna Gear & Appeal, Field & Streams, Play It Again Sports and Legends Sports.

"I guess we have too many sports options here. Maybe we don't need another big chain like this,” Niemi said.

"Coming out here from Scottsville is like 45 minutes, so Field & Stream is definitely the better option for us now," Karr said.

Camp World Holdings has until October to decide which and how many stores it will keep.