Embezzlement Case Against Peaceable Farm Owner Trial-Bound

Anne Goland, also known as Anne Shumate Williams

The embezzlement case against an Orange County woman, who is also accused of animal abuse, is now full speed ahead to trial.

Friday, May 5, a judge at Orange County Circuit Court set a June 3 pretrial motions hearing for Anne Goland (aka Anne Shumate Williams).

Goland is charged with embezzling from the Peaceable Farm nonprofit animal rescue organization, which she ran on a Somerset-area farm.

That farm was raided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office back on October 19, 2015, after authorities had received reports of animal neglect. More than a hundred horses and many other animals were found on the property, many of them were not properly cared for.

Goland surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats and seven dogs in the days following the raid. She faces 27 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in Orange General District Court.

A trial is set on the animal cruelty charges for June 30.

Goland has been out on bond since April 2016.