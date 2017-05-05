Overnight Rain Delays Nelson County Business

Overnight rain Thursday caused a Nelson County business to experience some slight delays Friday morning. Owners of Goodwin Creek Farm and Bakery say they were surprised to see so much flooding at their location.

Owners say they must have just slept right through the heavy rains because when they went into work Friday, they were shocked to see the water which made making deliveries was questionable.

Goodwin Creek Farm and Bakery did delay deliveries by about half an hour to 45 minutes.

Owner Nancy Hellerman says the creek was about five times higher than its normal level.

"We woke up and one of my bakers was having trouble. He wasn't sure if he could cross the creek or not, so my husband John went and took a look to see what was happening and then all the neighbors was just… neighbors and family members started to pile up at the entrance trying to see if they could cross,” Hellerman explained.

Hellerman says there was no damage to property and the bridge over the creek stayed intact.

Waynesboro also saw some minor flooding Friday. Emergency personnel and police say they are monitoring the situation.

They also want to remind drivers to be careful, use caution, and avoid any areas with rising water.