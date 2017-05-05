Election Officials Say Hundreds of Noncitizens Were Registered to Vote

Virginia elections officials say while doing routine clean up of the voter rolls, hundreds of noncitizens were at one point registered to vote.

At a state elections board meeting in Richmond this week, the commissioner reported that somehow almost 700 noncitizens were on the list.

The correction was made because these people self reported as being noncitizens at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Virginia Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés also shared that this year more than 22,000 dead people and 2,000 convicted felons were taken off the list.