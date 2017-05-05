Governor McAuliffe Appoints UVA Alumna to Administration

05/05/2017 Release from the Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:



RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe announced additional appointments to his administration today.



Office of the Governor

Maggie Chambers, Special Policy Advisor



Maggie Chambers has been appointed to the position of special policy advisor to the first lady.



Maggie has been with the administration since October 2015, and is a former Governor’s Fellow.



She served as special assistant to the secretary of education and, most recently, as special assistant in the Governor’s Policy Office.



Maggie graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Government.