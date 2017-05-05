Emergency Crews Rescue Driver on Watts Passage in Albemarle Co.

Crews rescuing driver from a flooded out portion of Watts Passage (Photo courtesy ACPD)

Crews rescued the driver off the roof of a flooded car on Watts Passage in Albemarle County

Emergency crews had to save a driver from a flooded road in Albemarle County Friday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the 3700 block Watts Passage before 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 5.

A car had gotten stuck in the flooded out road, which runs next to Preddy Creek.

Crews were able to safely rescue the driver, who had been sitting on the roof of the car.

Police are reminding people to not drive on roadways that are covered in water, especially bridges.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com .