Charlottesville Police Asking for Help in Shifflett Murder Case

The Charlottesville Police Department is reaching out to the community to help it solve a murder.

Police say 31-year-old Jason "Jay" Lee Shifflett was shot and killed at his Carlton Avenue home sometime before 1 a.m. September 3, 2015.

Authorities have yet to announce a suspect, and have released few details to the public. Police have said a woman was inside the home with Shifflett at the time of the shooting happened, and that she was cooperating with officers.

Charlottesville Police Detective Sergeant Jim Mooney told NBC29 last year, “there is a lack of evidence, we have very little."

“You’re looking over things you've already done. We analyze things that you can prove - phone records, particularly victim’s phone records, any involved suspect’s phone records - we'll analyze those for location information," said Mooney.

Shifflett's mother, Robin Bryant, has repeatedly accused the police department of not doing more to solve the case. Then-Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo, Mayor Mike Signer and City Manager Maurice Jones have all met with Bryant to discuss the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrest in the case. Tips can be called into 434-977-4000, or Charlottesville Police Detective Oberholzer at 434-970-3985.

Bryant tells NBC29 that she will be holding a press conference on Monday, May 8.