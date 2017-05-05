Charlottesville PD looking for Man Charged with Firefighter Assault, Eluding

Victor Andrei as he gets in his car to speed away

Charlottesville police are looking for a man they are charging with assaulting a firefighter and eluding following an incident and chase originating from the hotel fire on Emmet Street.

Investigators are looking for Victor Andrei. They have warrants out on him for assault of a firefighter during performance of their duties, eluding, and vandalism for damage to a fire truck.

Police say Andrei was staying at the Excel Inn & Suites where a devastating fire broke out Thursday afternoon. They say he apparently became frustrated when fire crews would not let him into the building to get his belongings. That's when officers say he threatened firefighters with a club, struck a fire truck, and then sped off.

Police chased Andrei until just south of the Interstate 64, Route 29 South interchange where they stopped following him. They had identified him at that point.