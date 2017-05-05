Special Prosecutor Appointed in Charlottesville Assault Cases

Jason Kessler outside of Charlottesville General District Court

A Charlottesville judge is assigning a special prosecutor to handle two criminal cases stemming from a rally in Lee Park.

Fluvanna County Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Haislip has been appointed to the Sara Tansey and Joseph Draego cases.

Jason Kessler filed a misdemeanor charge against Tansey, accusing her of taking his phone while live-streaming a rally for gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart in Lee Park in February.

Kessler says Draego got the phone back, but Tansey claims Draego punched her in the process. She filed an assault charge against Draego.

They are all due back in Charlottesville General District Court on June 8.