Kroger Ends Senior Citizen Discount Program, Cuts Prices

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will discontinue its senior discount program in many of its stores but will also be cutting prices on thousands of items.
Media outlets report Kroger said in a news release that its Mid-Atlantic division will no longer offer its 5 percent discount to seniors on Tuesdays. The change goes into effect May 23.
Kroger says that it has lowered prices on 3,000 items this year. Spokeswoman Allison McGee says customers are paying less on 8,000 items than they were five years ago.
The retailer plans to inform customers through mailers and email messages. Kroger's Mid-Atlantic division includes Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and some other states.
Press Release: Kroger Lowers Prices
Prices Slashed on 3,000 Items in Virginia & Most West Virginia Stores
Kroger has lowered prices on approximately 3,000 items in 107 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, east Tennessee, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Kroger has reduced prices on a large-scale basis, but the number of items is triple the number of past years, said Allison McGee, spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic Division. “This year, Kroger has made a major commitment to lower prices on a significant scale.”
“In the last four years, Kroger lowered prices on a total of 5,000 items,” added McGee. “This year we have reduced prices on 3,000 more items, so our customers now are paying less on 8,000 items than they were five years ago."
Prices have been lowered on meat, natural foods, grocery items and health and beauty aids throughout each store. “We studied research of our customers to learn what items they were buying most often, and selected those items for the price reductions,” said McGee. Examples include:
- Potato Chips (8.5 oz.), $1.49, were $2.29
- Pasta Sauce (26 oz.), $1.19, was $1.50
- Aspirin (81 mg), $3.19, was $5.99
- Nasal Decongestant, $5.99, was $7.49
- Broccoli Crowns, $1.49 lb., was $1.99. Price changes weekly on produce.
- T-Bone Steaks, $5.88 lb., were $10.99. Price changes weekly on meat.
- Angus Ground Chuck, $3.99 lb., was $4.99
“These are a few examples of the thousands of prices that have been reduced in price,” said McGee. She added there will be no increases in prices of other items or changes in coupons. “Kroger customers will continue to see fuel rewards, digital coupons, weekly specials and loyalty mailers, tailored to their individual shopping habits.”
By downloading the Kroger mobile app through the App store or Google Play, customers can sign in to their Kroger.com account to register their Plus Card and take advantage of additional features, including digital coupons.
The lower prices are in effect in all Kroger stores in Virginia, all in West Virginia except the ones in the Wheeling area, and in Ashland, Kentucky, Belpre, Marietta and Proctorville, Ohio and in Kingsport and Johnson City, Tennessee.
About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:
The Mid-Atlantic Division operates 121 stores, 118 pharmacies and 93 fuel centers in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. Headquartered in Roanoke, the Mid-Atlantic Division is dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves by supporting hunger relief, women’s health, our troops and their families, and local schools and grassroots organizations. Kroger is also a strong supporter of the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and organizations that promote the advancement of women and minorities. In 2016 Kroger’s charitable giving is $287 million. Fortune magazine named Kroger the “most generous company in America.” For more information, visit www.kroger.com.