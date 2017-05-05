Northside Library Working to Add Parking Spaces

Workers at the Jefferson Madison Regional Library (JMRL) say they're getting daily complaints about not having enough parking spaces at the Northside Library branch.

But, the headache may be ending soon.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has been coordinating with JMRL for months over how to solve the parking problem at the library branch.

Wednesday, May 3, they struck a deal with the library's neighbor, the Daily Progress, to borrow some parking spaces from the newspaper.

The deal would give the Northside Library 21 parking spaces to lease from the Daily Progress. Each space will cost Albemarle County nearly $1,500 per month, bringing the total to around $20,000 each year.

The county has been anticipating the need for more parking since the library opened two years ago.

“Without a doubt when the library was built I think they knew they were going to have parking-capacity issues. Just the attraction of the Northside Library, I think it's the second busiest library,” said supervisor Brad Sheffield.

Albemarle County will pay $12,000 for the remainder of this year to start using the spaces immediately.

Employees are being informed about their new parking location to free up those spaces for library patrons throughout the day.