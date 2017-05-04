Charlottesville Mother Wants Change to Two School Policies

A Charlottesville mother is leading the charge to bring change to a pair of policies at Charlottesville City Schools.

Christa Bennett took her message to the Charlottesville School Board during its meeting. She’s upset with the district's policy that requires students be weighed each year during gym class.

She also believes the practice of taking away recess time from children as a punishment should stop.

“I have a nine-year-old daughter who's very active and it's hard for her to sit still in class. Fortunately she hasn't had recess academy too many times but when she has, she's come home and told me about it - that it's hard for her to sit still, it's hard for her to listen, and frankly she's upset by the end of the day,” Bennett said.

School officials say a parent advisory group is updating the division's 2011 Health and Wellness Policy to address the issues.

Once the group is done with the recommendations, the school board will review.

To sign the petition Bennett started, click here.