Augusta County Gets New Voting Machines

New voting equipment in Augusta County could shorten lines at the polls. The county now owns 31 optical digital scanners.

Voters can take as much time as they need in a privacy booth filling out the paper ballot. Then each voter will feed their ballot into the new machines.

The scanner secures each ballot and tabulates in about three seconds.

"We believe it's going to be more secure, more safe. We have a permanent paper record of the ballots should there be a recount or something like that and we think it will also reduce lines at the polling place,” said Tom Long of the Augusta County Electoral Board.

The Augusta County Electoral Board is offering two open houses for people to check out the new machines. One will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Board Room at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

The other open house will be held Thursday, May 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Library in Fishersville.