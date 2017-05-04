Augusta County Gets New Voting Machines

Augusta County's new voting machines
Tom Long of the Augusta County Electoral Board AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
New voting equipment in Augusta County could shorten lines at the polls. The county now owns 31 optical digital scanners.
Voters can take as much time as they need in a privacy booth filling out the paper ballot. Then each voter will feed their ballot into the new machines.
The scanner secures each ballot and tabulates in about three seconds.
"We believe it's going to be more secure, more safe. We have a permanent paper record of the ballots should there be a recount or something like that and we think it will also reduce lines at the polling place,” said Tom Long of the Augusta County Electoral Board.
The Augusta County Electoral Board is offering two open houses for people to check out the new machines. One will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Board Room at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
The other open house will be held Thursday, May 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Library in Fishersville.
Augusta County Press Release:
The Augusta County Electoral Board is pleased to announce that voters will use our new Unisyn OpenElect Voting Optical Scan voting equipment in the June 13 Dual Primary. Voters will mark a paper ballot and then insert it into the scanner that validates and tabulates the votes and retains the paper ballot in a secure ballot box. The OpenElect system is SAFE – it provides Secure, Accurate, Fast, and Easy voting for the citizens of Augusta County.
Voters may see and ask questions about the new voting equipment during office hours at the Registrar’s Office in the Augusta County Government Center. Prior to the June Primary, the Electoral Board will host two open house events for voters to learn more about the equipment:
Prior to the November General Election, the Electoral Board will host additional open house events at locations throughout the county to familiarize voters with the new voting equipment.