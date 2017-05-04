Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidates Participate in Forum

The two candidates vying to be Charlottesville next commonwealth’s attorney drew a crowd Thursday night at a candidate forum held at First Baptist Church on West Main Street.

Current Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania and Charlottesville defense attorney Jeff Fogel fielded questions from a moderator.

Both Platania and Fogel are running as Democrats.

The talked about their experience and what they plan to do, if elected.

The primary is June 13.