Quantcast

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidates Participate in Forum

Posted: Updated:
Commonwealth's attorney candidates Joe Platania (left) and Jeff Fogel (right) Commonwealth's attorney candidates Joe Platania (left) and Jeff Fogel (right)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The two candidates vying to be Charlottesville next commonwealth’s attorney drew a crowd Thursday night at a candidate forum held at First Baptist Church on West Main Street.

Current Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania and Charlottesville defense attorney Jeff Fogel fielded questions from a moderator.

Both Platania and Fogel are running as Democrats.

The talked about their experience and what they plan to do, if elected.

The primary is June 13.

  • Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidates Participate in ForumMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story