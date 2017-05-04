Quantcast

Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Boys Soccer
Western Albemarle 2, Albemarle 2

Girls Soccer
North Cross 2, Miller School 0

Baseball
Covenant 3, Fishburne Military Academy 1
Louisa County 5, Charlottesville 1

Softball
Collegiate 6, STAB 2
Goochland 4, Buckingham 2

Boys Lacrosse
Blue Ridge 13, Roanoke Catholic 8