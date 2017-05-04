STAB Lacrosse's Potent Attack Aims for Redemption

The Saint Anne's Belfield boys lacrosse team has arguably the most potent trio of attackmen in the entire country.

Joe Robertson, Jack Schultz and Connor Shellenberger have all committed to play at big-time lacrosse programs in college.

Robertson, a senior, will likely end up as STAB's all-time leading scorer. He'll play at Duke next year. Robertson is a 3-time All-American. He's led the Saints in scoring the last two seasons. This year he leads STAB with 74 goals, 21 assists and 68 ground balls.

Schultz, also a senior, has 49 goals this season with 30 assists. He's ambidextrous and a threat to score all over the field. Schultz will play in college at Penn.

Shellenberger is the top recruit in the country for the class of 2019. The sophomore has already committed to the University of Virginia. He has a shot clocked at 100 miles per hour and has scored 59 goals this season with 36 assists.

Shellenberger says, "A lot of high level IQ out there, its probably the most fun I've ever had playing lacrosse to be honest. You always know what the other person is doing and we all hold each other accountable which is awesome."

Schultz says, "I think we all kind of feed off of each other, we all have certain strengths in our game and we've played together the last couple summers. We always come out here in the fall on Saturdays and Sundays and shoot together."

Robertson says, "We got a lot of good chemistry on the field, off the field too. We really know each other's game. We know each other's limits and we share the ball, we work together and we have a bunch of goals every single game but all of us realize its not important who scores or who gets the assist, we're all just focused on the win."

All three guys have worked hard year-round, getting bigger and stronger for college.

STAB head coach Bo Perriello says, "They're great players on the field but that work ethic and drive and that commitment to work together all winter, noticeable difference in their upper body."

The trio is always finding new and creative ways to score. Trying to execute successful plays they've seen on TV.

Perriello says, "And it's really amazing when you see it come to fruition in games, a couple of these guys have had plays this year which were real showstoppers. I've even had the officials look at each other after a goal and say wow, did you see that?"

STAB won the state championship in 2015, but last year to St. Stephen's-St. Agnes in the finals.

Robertson says, "We put up a picture of their team (SSSA) here (in the lockeroom) with the state plaque so it pushes us every single day when we're walking up to the practice field."

Schultz says, "Ever since that day we've kind of come out as a team and especially as an attack unit and our ultimate goal, we don't care how we do individually, its just about winning a state championship."

St. Anne's Belfield has a record of 13-3 this year playing a challenging schedule. All three loses have come by just one goal. STAB's three final regular season games will all be on the road, starting Friday night at Woodberry Forest.