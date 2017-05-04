Herring Leads Conference on Helping Offenders Back in Communites

Tuesday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) kicked off a conference on how to support offenders as they transition back into their communities.

Herring says that re-entry programs and training for Virginians finishing up their time behind bars not only help the ex-offenders get back on their feet but it can also reduce crime rates and taxpayer burdens.

"I believe re-entry is an investment in our people and in our communities," Herring said.

Herring says it is in everyone's interest to provide support as ex offenders look to start fresh. That can include access to career development, substance abuse treatment or mental health care.

"Ninety-five percent"of the people who end up behind bars are going to be getting out one day. They're either going to finish their sentence and walk out with no game plan for the future or they can come out better prepared," Herring said.

Herring spoke about improvements Virginia has made in recent years to assist these re-entry efforts. He gave credit to former governor Bob McDonnell’s administration for helping to pool resources and break down barriers to services.

But Herring says, there are ongoing efforts still needed.

“Mental health challenges, substance abuse, education and job training needs, employment and affordable housing and transportation,” Herring said.

The conference also focused on an individual approach, services flexing to the needs of each former inmate

"We have to look at everything individually. We have to look at strengths. Where are the strengths of this individual?" Sara Conlan, executive director of OAR Richmond, said.

Herring says since he has been in office, there has been a push to apply for more grants to reach female inmates. He says women who are incarcerated are more likely to have faced abuse in their past, and he wants to ensure they have access to help.