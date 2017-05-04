McIntire Botanical Garden Receives Award from Nonprofit

A nonprofit organization is helping out members of the McIntire Botanical Garden Board to make sure the garden space looks attractive when it opens.

The Piedmont Master Gardener's Association awarded the board with $5,000 Thursday afternoon. The gift was presented at the future garden site at McIntire Park.

The money will be used for landscaping design.

“It’s going to be very much a garden in process. It's gonna take, take a while to establish everything in the garden but we hope to have some of it open by the end of 2018,” said Dorothy Tompkins of the McIntire Botanical Garden.

Piedmont Master Gardeners raised the funds over a period of seven years, primarily through its annual spring plant sale.