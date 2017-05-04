Markwin Howard Sentenced to 3 Years in Connection to Shooting

A Charlottesville man involved in a deadly shooting last year will have to spend three years locked up. Markwin Howard was sentenced Thursday.

Howard was given time for two charges and two probation violations in connection to a shooting in July 2016.

Howard returned fire at Isaiah Franklin during a violent encounter. Franklin is accused of shooting and killing Denzel Morton on Earhart Street. Morton was Howard's cousin.

Howard was charged with two counts of felony possession and two probation violations. He will serve three years in prison along with a five-year probation and 15 years of good behavior.

His defense attorney says Howard could have a good future ahead of him.

"I hope he turns his life around and gets a good job and succeeds. I told him, I like all my clients but I only like to see them one time. I never want to see them again,” Charles Weber, defense attorney, said.

Evidence in the case ties Howard to another shooting in June last year which is why he faces two firearm possession charges.

Isaiah Franklin, the other man in this story, was also in court Thursday for a hearing. Franklin is charged with first-degree murder and his trial date is set for Nov. 29.