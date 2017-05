Crews responding to the fire at Excel Inn & Suites in Charlottesville

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a business along Emmet Street in Charlottesville.

Firefighters were called out to the Excel Inn & Suites at 140 Emmet St. North around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.