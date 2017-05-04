Fire Crews Investigate Cause of Hotel Fire Along Emmet Street

Crews are trying to figure out the cause of a two-alarm structure fire in Charlottesville that happened Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the Excel Inn & Suites on 140 Emmet Street North around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4. They say in a matter of minutes a fire spread from the room where it started, through the second floor, and then to the entire building.

Smoke from the building could be seen for miles around the Emmet Street and Ivy Road area. Firefighters worked for some time to put out hot spots that kept popping up.

Firefighters first tried to battle the flames with an aggressive approach, climbing into the building to fight the fire from the inside. Soon it became too dangerous and they had to evacuate the building and go into defensive mode, attacking the fire from outside. Shortly after, the roof collapsed.

Officials say the building is a total loss. They say the building is stable, the back half collapsed but the side wing should stay standing.

As crews worked on battling the flames, the guests who were evacuated stood outside and watched.

“I was taking a shower and my buddy comes pounding on the door. ‘Hey there's a fire, you know,’ and so I had to jump out of the shower really quickly and get dressed and grab as much stuff as I could and just get out,” said Michael Kiick.

“It's finals week for me, and I've got projects due tomorrow. It's all in there,” said Victor Andrei.

Around a dozen guests had to leave their possessions behind in a burnt, soggy mess. Excel Inn & Suites tells NBC29 that its guests got free rooms at the Cavalier Inn.

As night fell and a light rain started, firefighters were able to control the fire, blowing shingles off the roof to release some of the heat.

Watching from a parking garage nearby, University of Virginia Professor of African-American Studies Ervin Jordan mourned the loss of the historic hotel.

“This is the hotel where Martin Luther King Jr., stayed when he spoke at the University of Virginia in March of 1963. It was five years before his assassination,” Jordan explained.

While the building had been entirely renovated and renamed since then, its importance still stood. That’s what Jordan hopes the owners rebuild.

“So that we can remember that there was a moment in time, when they had a moment of greatness, when Dr. King stayed here,” said Jordan.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.