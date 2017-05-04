Virginia Employment Commission: Charlottesville Unemployment Rate Down

Virginia Employment Commission: Charlottesville Unemployment Rate DownPosted: Updated:
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, Charlottesville’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4 percent last month.
This time last year, the rate came in at 3.5 percent.
Now, Charlottesville is marking at a rate of 2.9 percent.
Leaders say growth on the city's Downtown Mall and developing shopping centers like Wegmans way are giving Charlottesville a boost.
Reported by Taylor Gleason
