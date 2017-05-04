City Accepting Bids for Charlottesville High School Track Project

After seven years, Charlottesville High School might soon be able to host track meets again.

The city is taking bids from contractors for a new eight-lane track at the high school.

The project will replace the six-lane Curtis Elder Track & Field at CHS, and provide seating for around 500 people.

The new facility is necessary to replace the worn down track that is too small for the high school to host meets.

"Charlottesville High School track program has a rich history. They've won state tournaments, and gotten national championship players and runners. This track with the improvements would bring it into what we believe it should be," said Charlottesville City School Board member Juandiego Wade.

The track replacement project is estimated to cost about $1.7 million.

Work is scheduled to start this summer and finish by the end of the year.