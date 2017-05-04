Update: Police Find Senior, was Missing from UVA Medical Center

Mr. Wallace Newell Jr., 74, was safely located by a Virginia State Police Trooper in Northern Virginia. The Virginia Senior Alert activated May 4, 2017, is now cancelled. Please contact the UVA Police Department for any additional information.

Press Release from Virginia State Police:

Newell, Jr., Wallace

Missing from UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA on April 28, 2017, at 8:30am. Wallace Newell, Jr., suffers from a cognitive impairment and physical safety may be in danger. May be driving a White Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio Registration FKL7870.

Age: 74 Years

HGT: 6’01”

WGT: 190

Clothing: Purple or possible red short sleeve T-shirt, Khaki pants, possible white sneakers, blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt.

Date Missing: April 28, 2017

Vehicle: Oldsmobile Bravado

Color: White

Registration: FKL7870

Investigating Law Enforcement Agency:

University of Virginia Police Department