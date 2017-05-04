Police Searching for Missing Senior from UVA Medical Center

Press Release from Virginia State Police:
Newell, Jr., Wallace
Missing from UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA on April 28, 2017, at 8:30am. Wallace Newell, Jr., suffers from a cognitive impairment and physical safety may be in danger. May be driving a White Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio Registration FKL7870.
Age: 74 Years
HGT: 6’01”
WGT: 190
Clothing: Purple or possible red short sleeve T-shirt, Khaki pants, possible white sneakers, blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt.
Date Missing: April 28, 2017
Vehicle: Oldsmobile Bravado
Color: White
Registration: FKL7870
Investigating Law Enforcement Agency:
University of Virginia Police Department