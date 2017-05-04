VDOT: Paving to Close Rt. 250 Lane, I-64 Exit 99 Ramp in Augusta Co.

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



STAUNTON – Contractors are repaving and making shoulder improvements on Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) in Augusta County from May 4 – 12, 2017.



During a portion of this project, the on- and off-ramps at Interstate 64 exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) will be closed and a detour will be in place.



Paving is scheduled to take place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The work began today (Thursday, May 4) on Route 250 at the Waynesboro eastern city limits and will continue east up Afton Mountain.



The operation is expected to reach the I-64 interchange on Tuesday, May 9, and be complete on Friday, May 12.



All work is weather permitting.



Eastbound and westbound drivers will be able to access I-64 at exit 96 (Waynesboro/Lyndhurst) or exit 107 (Crozet). The Virginia Department of Transportation has activated variable message boards to inform motorists of this temporary detour.



Route 250 will have alternating lane closures between the Waynesboro eastern city limits and the intersection of Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike). Flaggers and pilot trucks will control traffic.



