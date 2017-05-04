Hollymead Water Valve Repair to Temporarily Cause Water Outage

Press Release from Albemarle County Service Authority:

In an effort to identify and repair a water valve issue in North Hollymead Drive, we will need to isolate the main that serves Broad Crossing Road, Insurance Lane and Somer Chase Court.

This will cause a water outage for a portion of the evening, on Thursday, May 4, 2017. We anticipate that the work will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be complete by 11:00 p.m. If any unforeseen issues arise, the outage could be for a longer period of time. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled for Monday evening, May 8, 2017.

Any time water service is disrupted, you may experience air in the line and/or discoloration of water. Should this occur, running the water for a short period of time normally clears the problem fairly quickly. Personnel will be in the area to flush the main line as we put it back in service to try and minimize these effects. If any problems persist, please contact us at 977-4511.