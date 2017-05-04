Suspect Shot by Charlottesville Police Faces More Charges, Trial Scheduled

A man accused of shooting at a woman and Charlottesville police will have to wait until later this year for a jury to hear his case.

Twenty-five-year old Joshua Lamar Carter appeared in Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday, May 4, to be arraigned on additional charges. However, the court rescheduled the hearing for July 6.

Police originally charged Carter with malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing or transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in or around a school.

A grand jury indicted Carter in February 2017 on the new charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. The grand jury also moved forward the charges of malicious shooting and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A previous motion filed in February to drop those three charges was denied.

April 2017, a grand jury indicted him on the charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in a public place with injury.

Carter is now facing a total of five charges, which will be taken up during the scheduled hearing in July.

According to prosecutors, Carter shot at a woman in the 11th Street NW neighborhood on the evening of November 13, 2016. Responding officers are said to have confronted Carter outside, and repeatedly ordered him to show his hands.

Carter allegedly fired multiple shots at one of the officers, both then returned fire. The suspect was hit, and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in stable condition, where he recovered.

The commonwealth's attorney says the actions by both officers were appropriate and lawful, and therefore neither will face any charges.

Thursday, the court ordered that Carter undergo a psychological evaluation.

A jury trial is scheduled for November 13, and may last up to three days.