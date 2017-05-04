Madison Co. Deputy Accused of Sex Crimes Suspended Without Pay

A deputy accused of sexually exploiting minors is now suspended without pay.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Bruce A. Harvey on Wednesday, May 3, charging him with two counts of transporting minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of interstate travel with minors with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Harvey is a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and had been a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The sheriff’s office released a statement, saying, “Due to the circumstances, Deputy Harvey has been suspended from duty without pay, pending further investigation.”

Harvey is accused of taking two girls across state lines for sex sometime between 1998 and 2007 while he worked as an instructor at the Virginia Tong Leong School of Karate.

Officials with Madison County Public School tell NBC29 that Harvey served as a school resource officer more than a decade ago. However, administration would not say which schools he worked at or how long he served in that roll.

The FBI is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about Harvey’s arrest, or long he has been employed at the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 800-CALL-FBI.

Harvey is currently in custody at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.