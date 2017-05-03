Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Visits UVA

Susan Platt visited UVA as part of her Pipeline Resistance Tour across the state

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Susan Platt stopped by the University of Virginia Wednesday night as part of her Pipeline Resistance Tour across Virginia.

Platt is the former chief of staff for former Vice President Joe Biden.

She says everyone she spoke with Wednesday is 100 percent against the proposed Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines.

"I think it's time that the commonwealth of Virginia focuses on renewable sources of energy - wind, turbines. The surrounding states are doing much better than we are and I think it's time we focus on that and not interfere and go through people's properties, people's farmland, people's residential communities with a product that is not renewable,” Platt explained.

Platt continues her tour Thursday with stops in Blacksburg and Roanoke.