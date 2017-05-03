Democratic Candidates for Charlottesville City Council Face off in Forum

The three Democratic candidates for Charlottesville City Council at the First Candidate Forum

Three Democratic candidates for Charlottesville City Council explained their visions for the city's future. They faced off at the First Candidate Forum held in city council chambers Wednesday night.

Incumbent Bob Fenwick advocates a mostly hands-off approach.

“We have a great staff. They're fully capable of running the city, so I won't have any big grandiose plans. I mean, I kind of talk against that. I will let staff do the job they are hired to do and we'll get along just fine,” Fenwick explained.

Fenwick’s two opponents, school board member Amy Laufer and business consultant Heather Hill, have more policy proposals.

“I want to move Charlottesville forward with the Piedmont Promise, workforce development, supporting kids going to PVCC, I want to work on affordable housing,” Laufer said.

“Housing, I think, is a stretch for the lower income as well as for the working class,” Hill explained.

The candidates also discussed removing the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park.

Fenwick voted ‘yes’ on that issue, but a judge issued a temporary injunction Tuesday against the removal.

“I think it was a great opportunity for the city to learn. This was a message that we have to talk about. Many people still, to this day still feel very hesitant to talk about slavery and how it still affects people. So, I expected this, and I figured this would be the way that this turned out - that once it got to court we wouldn't necessarily have the statue moving anywhere, at least not for awhile,” Fenwick explained.

Laufer would have supported recontextualizing the statue in place.

“I think people want to see other parts of history. Truly, the perspective is of white males and broadening the perspective is good for all of us,” Laufer said.

Hill says she does not support removal, after discussing it with neighbors.

“I would have rather seen us put those resources that we are looking to allocate to moving the statue to things they value more,” Hill explained.

There are no Republicans on the ticket during the June primary, but the Democrats will face off with a few independents come November.