Albemarle's Assistant County Executive Retiring

A popular face of Albemarle County government is retiring. Assistant County Executive Lee Catlin is set to retire November 1.

Catlin has served the county for 25 years.

She began her career with Albemarle County as the community resources specialist for the Albemarle County Police Department in 1992 and moved to a position as community relations manager in the county executive's office in 1994.

Once a new county executive is hired this summer, the search for Catlin’s replacement will begin.